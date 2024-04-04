Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Dippy Widget - AI Character Chat
Dippy Widget - AI Character Chat
AI friends on your home screen
Visit
Upvote 56
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Dippy brings true AI friends and characters to your Home Screen. Your AI friends know your likes, dislikes, interests, inner thoughts, and encourage you to be the best version of yourself.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Apple
Entertainment
by
Dippy Widget - AI Character Chat
Hygraph Studio [Beta]
Ad
Next-gen headless CMS: unlock your content's full potential
About this launch
Dippy Widget - AI Character Chat
AI Friends on your Home Screen
0
reviews
67
followers
Follow for updates
Dippy Widget - AI Character Chat by
Dippy Widget - AI Character Chat
was hunted by
Akshat Jagga
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Apple
,
Entertainment
. Made by
Akshat Jagga
,
Angad Arneja
,
Baiwu Z
,
Manav Shah
and
Sumit Paul
. Featured on April 5th, 2024.
Dippy Widget - AI Character Chat
is not rated yet. This is Dippy Widget - AI Character Chat's first launch.
Upvotes
56
Comments
11
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#108
Report