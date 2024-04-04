Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Dippy Widget - AI Character Chat
Dippy Widget - AI Character Chat

Dippy Widget - AI Character Chat

AI friends on your home screen

Free
Embed
Dippy brings true AI friends and characters to your Home Screen. Your AI friends know your likes, dislikes, interests, inner thoughts, and encourage you to be the best version of yourself.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Apple
Entertainment
 by
Dippy Widget - AI Character Chat
Hygraph Studio [Beta]
Ad
Next-gen headless CMS: unlock your content's full potential
About this launch
Dippy Widget - AI Character Chat
Dippy Widget - AI Character ChatAI Friends on your Home Screen
0
reviews
67
followers
Dippy Widget - AI Character Chat by
Dippy Widget - AI Character Chat
was hunted by
Akshat Jagga
in Artificial Intelligence, Apple, Entertainment. Made by
Akshat Jagga
,
Angad Arneja
,
Baiwu Z
,
Manav Shah
and
Sumit Paul
. Featured on April 5th, 2024.
Dippy Widget - AI Character Chat
is not rated yet. This is Dippy Widget - AI Character Chat's first launch.
Upvotes
56
Vote chart
Comments
11
Vote chart
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#108