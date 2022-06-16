Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Dioptra
Dioptra
The metrics engine for better data and better models
Visit
Upvote 2
30% discount
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Dioptra diagnoses your model to identify failure modes like bias and drift; and uses active learning techniques to curate the best data to fix it.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Dioptra
Follow for updates
Kalendar AI
Ad
Book new revenue on autopilot with AI
About this launch
Dioptra
The metrics engine for better data and better models
1
review
1
follower
Follow for updates
Dioptra by
Dioptra
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Pierre Arnoux
,
Jacques Arnoux
and
Farah Gasmi
. Featured on June 21st, 2022.
Dioptra
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on January 14th, 2022.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#30
Weekly rank
#40
Report