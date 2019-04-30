Find food the easy way! Dining Decider simplifies finding great eateries so you can spend more time dining and less time deciding. The simple display removes the clutter and shows only one dining option at a time. Less is more.
Garrett EleduiMaker@garrett_eledui
I needed an app that could help me and my wife decide where to eat either on a Friday night or when we were traveling to new areas. But I wanted an app that was simple and had all the necessary information all in one screen. I couldn't find anything that met those requirements so I decided to build it myself. I have been working on this app with a friend and my brother for the past few months. We hope that this app is useful for travelers/indecisive foodies.
