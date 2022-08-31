Products
Dinesurf
Dinesurf
Africa's restaurant reservation platform
Dinesurf is a restaurant reservation platform that helps local and foreign diners in cites across Africa to find, research and reserve tables at the restaurants in those cities. Dinesurf also offers technology support for restaurants
Dinesurf
About this launch
Dinesurf
Africa's restaurant reservation platform
Dinesurf by
Dinesurf
Martins Udotai
Featured on September 1st, 2022.
Dinesurf
is not rated yet. This is Dinesurf's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#90
