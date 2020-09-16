  1. Home
Dinestle

Food delivery for Tanzania

Dinestle is Tanzania on-demand logistics-based startup, that acts as an intermediary between merchants and the prospective buyers who wish to get products from local merchants delivered at their chosen location.
Dady Ismaellove Tech, Africa & Fintech
Keep the work up !
