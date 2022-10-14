Products
Home
→
Product
→
Dinero
Ranked #19 for today
Dinero
Build wealth in a fun way
Visit
Upvote 15
Rs. 50 worth 24KGold
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Dinero Investment Plan is an all-inclusive, research-backed plan aimed at helping you build long-term wealth with a starting investment as low as ₹100. We reward you with 24K Digital Gold to help you stay consistent in your investment journey.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Investing
,
Personal Finance
by
Dinero
About this launch
Dinero
Build wealth in a fun way
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
Dinero by
Dinero
was hunted by
Kashyap Mahavadi
in
Fintech
,
Investing
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Kashyap Mahavadi
,
Hariteja Domala
and
Ashritha Ravinder
. Featured on October 19th, 2022.
Dinero
is not rated yet. This is Dinero's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
7
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#107
Report