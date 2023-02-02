Products
Dinder
Ranked #14 for today
Dinder
Find someone to make dinner with
Swipe through meal suggestions for tonight. When someone else picks the same meal, you’ll match and can start shopping/cooking. You may chat to share cooking tips & notes. Afterwards, vote to make it again next week.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Dating
,
Cooking
by
Dinder
About this launch
Dinder
Find someone to make dinner with tonight
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
Dinder by
Dinder
was hunted by
Cyrus Freshman
in
Health & Fitness
,
Dating
,
Cooking
. Made by
Cyrus Freshman
. Featured on February 3rd, 2023.
Dinder
is not rated yet. This is Dinder's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
5
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#183
