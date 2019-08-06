Figma is the future of design, tablets are the future of computing– Dimension is what creates the link between the two. An open-source blueprint for bringing Figma to tablet, Dimension introduces multi-touch gestures, Apple Pencil support, and new UI to match Figma's desktop feature set and experience.
Discussion
Hunter
Jordan Singer
I've been following along as @theodorestrauss has been working on imagining Figma for the iPad, including gestures and UI to bring the best design tool with you. Congrats on the launch!
