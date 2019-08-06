Log InSign up
Dimension

An open-source plan to adapt Figma from desktop to tablet

Figma is the future of design, tablets are the future of computing– Dimension is what creates the link between the two. An open-source blueprint for bringing Figma to tablet, Dimension introduces multi-touch gestures, Apple Pencil support, and new UI to match Figma's desktop feature set and experience.
Meet DimensionSix months later, I'm happy to introduce Dimension - a blueprint to adapt Figma from desktop to tablet. I started Dimension with three principles: Usability - Figma should have feature parity between platforms. Implementability - Dimension should be easy to implement for the Figma team, in order to be rolled out as soon as possible.
Hunter
I've been following along as @theodorestrauss has been working on imagining Figma for the iPad, including gestures and UI to bring the best design tool with you. Congrats on the launch!
