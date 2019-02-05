Log InSign up
Digs

Savings app that matches the money you save for a home

Digs is the only savings app that helps people reach homeownership. It offers a unique contribution matching program that accelerates the saving process. It also helps people make better financial decisions through educational tools and loan recommendations. All Digs accounts are insured by the FDIC up to $250,000.

Hi Product Hunt, We’re happy to announce that we’re launching Digs in all 50 states in the U.S! After a long year of research, product development and partnerships, you can now save for your first home in an FDIC insured account. First thing’s first: you’re probably wondering how we’re able to match funds. Well, in short, the funds we match are reserved for a home purchase and are given back to you at the closing table when you purchase your home. We work with a network of lenders who agree to honor these funds. The other part of the app we’re really excited about is our educational tools and content. Right now you can learn about each step of the home buying process, weigh pros and cons of different down payment options, and read in-depth articles on many other topics specific to purchasing your first home. Financial inclusion is at the heart of everything we do, and we know that an educated buyer is going to make a better financial decision. Ultimately, our goal is to help you take control of your biggest asset: your home. And we’d like to start by helping you purchase your first one. Let us know if you have any questions. We’re so excited for your feedback!
