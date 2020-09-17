  1. Home
Digivizer

Combining social, web & paid ad accounts in one dashboard.

Collect audience growth and content engagement insights fast with all your social channel metrics at a glance.
Amplify your brand with smart hashtag tracking and empower brand ambassadors. Build customer trust by engaging with the comments that matter, fast.
Ben Carew
Hunter
Growth marketer
This is a well designed and useful product for businesses wanting to get fast insights and do reporting from their marketing channels via a series of tidy dashboards. Also suitable for agencies handling multiple clients as the trial allows the connection of 50 accounts accross the the board. Connect Facebook and Instagram Personal & Business accounts, Linkedin Personal & Company Pages, Youtube Channels, Google Ads accounts, Twitter accounts and Google Analytics accounts. I would find it useful to have a way to group clients into self contained dashboards rather than seeing all accounts together. I'm not sure yet whether this is possible.
