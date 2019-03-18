Ask
Digitox
Digitox
Digitox is designed to improve your digital well-being.
Digitox will help you understand your digital habits and will create usage limits for selected applications. Let digitox reminds you when you wisely exceed your application limits. And let it shows you what kind of phone user you are.
Spread the app to help people realize their digital habits.
