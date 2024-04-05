Launches
DigiTest
DigiTest
Platform for digtal SAT test prep
Tool that allows students to easily practice for the digital SAT with bespoke practice tests designed to mimic the real exam. Also, connect seamlessly with a free tutor account for progress tracking and personalized guidance.
Launched in
Education
Tech
Online Learning
by
DigiTest
About this launch
DigiTest
Platform for digtal SAT test prep
DigiTest by
DigiTest
was hunted by
Ayla
in
Education
,
Tech
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Ayla
. Featured on April 6th, 2024.
DigiTest
is not rated yet. This is DigiTest's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Comments
6
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#148
