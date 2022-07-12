Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Digite Collaborative OKRs
Ranked #19 for today
Digite Collaborative OKRs
Your OKRs - in Slack! Create, Collaborate and Review.
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Here’s the secret about OKRs – most organisations just need an easy, collaborative system (how about all in Slack?) where people come together to create OKRs and receive updates on progress, and make course corrections.
This is that OKR system!
Launched in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Tech
by
Digite Collaborative OKRs
About this launch
Digite Collaborative OKRs
Your OKRs - in Slack! Create, Collaborate and Review.
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Digite Collaborative OKRs by
Digite Collaborative OKRs
was hunted by
Avinash Rao
in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Avinash Rao
. Featured on July 19th, 2022.
Digite Collaborative OKRs
is not rated yet. This is Digite Collaborative OKRs's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#19
Weekly rank
#43
Report