DigitalProfile

Digital CV platform to find jobs that match your skills

Replace your CV with a Digital Profile to get personalised career matches & professional development. Free forever.
Marc Thomas
Pro
@danlewistech It's been great watching you develop this. What was the driver for making such a big raft of changes to the product recently? I'd be interested to know if this has affected the way you think about your business model too. Happy launch day! 🚀
Dan Lewis
Maker
@iammarcthomas Changes were driven from speaking with targeted customer base to find out needs. We missed a few things from the first version and had to relook at our offering. Bringing in an ATS for businesses that looked after the process and took away the pain of manual day today tasks. Also our messaging was complicated and confusing. (Hopefully much clear now) :) Our SaaS offering has certainly changed to deal with the variety of businesses that wanted to access the platform.
Hammad Akbar
Can you elaborate more about smart job matching ?
Dan Lewis
Maker
@hammad_akbar Bit complicated to explain on here but I'll try and get more detail added to the site.
Gareth K Thomas
Just had a look @danlewistech and it's looking really good. Always been a big fan of the Digital Profile style/branding. You guys are really doing Cardiff/Wales proud. My first thought upon landing on the homepage was that I wanted to see a great example of someone's profile. Any thoughts on that? Would also love to hear about what's next?
Dan Lewis
Maker
@garethkthomas Great idea. How you fancy being the person :)
Gareth K Thomas
@danlewistech More than happy to help if I can. ☺️
Callum Chapman
This is looking awesome @danlewistech, love the branding!
Dan Lewis
Maker
@callumchapman Thank you Callum.
Dan Lewis
Maker
Would love feedback on our new platform. We're putting peoples privacy first in the hiring process.
