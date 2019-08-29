DigitalProfile

Discussion
Pro
Marc Thomas
@danlewistech It's been great watching you develop this. What was the driver for making such a big raft of changes to the product recently? I'd be interested to know if this has affected the way you think about your business model too. Happy launch day! 🚀
@iammarcthomas Changes were driven from speaking with targeted customer base to find out needs. We missed a few things from the first version and had to relook at our offering. Bringing in an ATS for businesses that looked after the process and took away the pain of manual day today tasks. Also our messaging was complicated and confusing. (Hopefully much clear now) :) Our SaaS offering has certainly changed to deal with the variety of businesses that wanted to access the platform.
Can you elaborate more about smart job matching ?
@hammad_akbar Bit complicated to explain on here but I'll try and get more detail added to the site.
Just had a look @danlewistech and it's looking really good. Always been a big fan of the Digital Profile style/branding. You guys are really doing Cardiff/Wales proud. My first thought upon landing on the homepage was that I wanted to see a great example of someone's profile. Any thoughts on that? Would also love to hear about what's next?
@garethkthomas Great idea. How you fancy being the person :)
@danlewistech More than happy to help if I can. ☺️
This is looking awesome @danlewistech, love the branding!
@callumchapman Thank you Callum.