Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
DigitalBridge
DigitalBridge
Use AI to create your dream bathroom or kitchen
Web App
Design Tools
+ 2
DigitalBridge is a guided design platform that enables retailers to help their customers design and buy their dream bathroom or kitchen.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
2 hours ago
DigitalBridge raises £3M for its 'guided design tool' for kitchens and bathrooms
DigitalBridge, the Manchester, U.K.-based startup using technology to help solve the "imagination gap" when planning home renovations, has picked up £3 million in new backing. The round is led by Maven Capital Partners via two funds it manages: £1.5 million from Maven's Venture Capital ...
This Manchester-based startup uses AI to create your dream bathroom or kitchen, raises €3.3M funding
This article will take you 4 minute(s) to read Maven Capital Partners ("Maven"), one of the UK's most active private equity houses, has led a £3 million (€3.3 million approx.) funding round in Manchester-based startup DigitalBridge, a guided design platform for kitchen and bathroom retailers.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send