Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge

Use AI to create your dream bathroom or kitchen

DigitalBridge is a guided design platform that enables retailers to help their customers design and buy their dream bathroom or kitchen.
DigitalBridge raises £3M for its 'guided design tool' for kitchens and bathroomsDigitalBridge, the Manchester, U.K.-based startup using technology to help solve the "imagination gap" when planning home renovations, has picked up £3 million in new backing. The round is led by Maven Capital Partners via two funds it manages: £1.5 million from Maven's Venture Capital ...
This Manchester-based startup uses AI to create your dream bathroom or kitchen, raises €3.3M fundingThis article will take you 4 minute(s) to read Maven Capital Partners ("Maven"), one of the UK's most active private equity houses, has led a £3 million (€3.3 million approx.) funding round in Manchester-based startup DigitalBridge, a guided design platform for kitchen and bathroom retailers.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment