Home
→
Product
→
Digital Pets
Digital Pets
A pet simulation game inside Chat GPT
A Chat GPT powered pet simulation game Discover a new videogame genre. Your creativity is the limit ! Create infinite and intricate storylines, and make your way to the top of the leaderboard.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Games
by
Digital Pets
About this launch
Digital Pets
A pet simulation game inside Chat GPT
Digital Pets by
Digital Pets
was hunted by
Alexis Raimbault
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
,
Games
. Made by
Alexis Raimbault
. Featured on August 15th, 2023.
Digital Pets
is not rated yet. This is Digital Pets's first launch.
