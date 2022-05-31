Products
Digital Notes
Ranked #17 for today
Digital Notes
Note taking with ease
Use the Apple Pencil or your finger to doodle, sketch ideas, or jot down a handwritten note in Digital Notes. User data is stored on iCloud, so your notes will be protected & synced on all your devices.
iOS
Tech
Apple
Digital Notes
About this launch
Digital Notes by
Digital Notes
Arima Jain
iOS
Tech
Apple
Arima Jain
. Featured on May 31st, 2022.
Digital Notes
is not rated yet. This is Digital Notes's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Daily rank
#17
Weekly rank
#25
