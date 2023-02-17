Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Digital Library
Ranked #13 for today

Digital Library

Organize your books, track your reading and write reviews

Free
Track reading progress, book wishes, and book summaries in Notion. Simple Library Template made to help you keep track of books, book wishes, and book summaries all in one place, digitally.
Launched in Startup Books, Books, Notion by
Digital Library
WorkOS
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
About this launch
Digital LibraryOrganize your books, track your reading and write reviews
0
reviews
7
followers
Digital Library by
Digital Library
was hunted by
Pascio
in Startup Books, Books, Notion. Made by
Pascio
. Featured on February 21st, 2023.
Digital Library
is not rated yet. This is Digital Library's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#49