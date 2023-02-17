Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Digital Library
Ranked #13 for today
Digital Library
Organize your books, track your reading and write reviews
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Track reading progress, book wishes, and book summaries in Notion. Simple Library Template made to help you keep track of books, book wishes, and book summaries all in one place, digitally.
Launched in
Startup Books
,
Books
,
Notion
by
Digital Library
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
About this launch
Digital Library
Organize your books, track your reading and write reviews
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Digital Library by
Digital Library
was hunted by
Pascio
in
Startup Books
,
Books
,
Notion
. Made by
Pascio
. Featured on February 21st, 2023.
Digital Library
is not rated yet. This is Digital Library's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
3
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#49
Report