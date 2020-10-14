Digital Dollar Store

discussion
Mischa Vaughn
Maker
Hi Hunters! We all really enjoy going to dollar stores so we built a digital one with Webflow Ecommerce. The store is digital, the products are digital, everything is digital in 2020. For just $1 you can buy: ☕️ Zoom backgrounds of our office (we miss the coffee bar) 🐩 Digital "trading cards" featuring Webflow pets (they are our coworkers now) 🥞 A cookbook featuring family recipes from Webflow employees (including my mother's incredible pancake recipe that will blow. your. mind) 🌉 9 different city-specific backgrounds (wow do we miss traveling) 📣 A blog shoutout (this was honestly just to show off our discount functionality but sure, go ahead and buy it) All proceeds go to OTTP-SF, a charity that provides mental health services to youth impacted by trauma in the SF Bay area. We had a lot of fun creating this store and giving it (and the products) a strong personality. To learn more about how we built it check out this blog post.
