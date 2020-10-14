Log In
Digital Dollar Store

Digital goods for $1, from the team at Webflow

The Digital Dollar Store is an ecommerce store where everything is just $1. Proceeds go to OTTP-SF, a charity providing mental health services to youth in the SF Bay area.
Items include:
👩🏽‍🍳 Webflow Cookbook
🃏 PetsPack trading cards
❓ And more…
How (and why) we built the Digital Dollar Store | Webflow BlogBack in August, Webflow held its annual Dream Big Week - a week where everyone at Webflow drops everything they're doing and gets to dream big and work on whatever they want. The result was nothing short of amazing.
Mischa Vaughn
Maker
Hi Hunters! We all really enjoy going to dollar stores so we built a digital one with Webflow Ecommerce. The store is digital, the products are digital, everything is digital in 2020. For just $1 you can buy: ☕️ Zoom backgrounds of our office (we miss the coffee bar) 🐩 Digital "trading cards" featuring Webflow pets (they are our coworkers now) 🥞 A cookbook featuring family recipes from Webflow employees (including my mother's incredible pancake recipe that will blow. your. mind) 🌉 9 different city-specific backgrounds (wow do we miss traveling) 📣 A blog shoutout (this was honestly just to show off our discount functionality but sure, go ahead and buy it) All proceeds go to OTTP-SF, a charity that provides mental health services to youth impacted by trauma in the SF Bay area. We had a lot of fun creating this store and giving it (and the products) a strong personality. To learn more about how we built it check out this blog post.
