Digital Brain x Lokki

Maximize your brain power with Digital Brain

The Digital Brain is a Notion template that provides a structure for managing and accessing digital information. It is based on the Second Brain concept by Tiago Forte and is designed to enhance cognitive abilities and improve productivity.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Notion
 by
Digital Brain x Lokki
About this launch
Digital Brain x LokkiMaximize your brain power with Digital Brain
Digital Brain x Lokki by
Digital Brain x Lokki
was hunted by
Lokki
in Productivity, Task Management, Notion. Made by
Lokki
. Featured on April 20th, 2023.
Digital Brain x Lokki
is not rated yet. This is Digital Brain x Lokki's first launch.
