Home
→
Product
→
Digital Brain | Notion
Ranked #15 for today
Digital Brain | Notion
The ultimate productivity system for high - performers.
Visit
Upvote 15
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Take back control of your life with Digital Brain. With this template you can manage projects, plan tasks, achieve your daily habits, assign resources, capture notes & keep an overview of your life with the AREA section.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Notion
by
Digital Brain | Notion
About this launch
Digital Brain | Notion
The ultimate productivity system for high - performers.
2
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
Digital Brain | Notion by
Digital Brain | Notion
was hunted by
Pez
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Notion
. Made by
Pez
. Featured on April 15th, 2023.
Digital Brain | Notion
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Digital Brain | Notion's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
8
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#286
Report