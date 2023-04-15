Products
Digital Brain | Notion
Ranked #15 for today

Digital Brain | Notion

The ultimate productivity system for high - performers.

Take back control of your life with Digital Brain. With this template you can manage projects, plan tasks, achieve your daily habits, assign resources, capture notes & keep an overview of your life with the AREA section.
Launched in Productivity, Task Management, Notion by
Digital Brain | Notion
About this launch
Digital Brain | Notion
Digital Brain | NotionThe ultimate productivity system for high - performers.
2reviews
15
followers
Digital Brain | Notion by
Digital Brain | Notion
was hunted by
Pez
in Productivity, Task Management, Notion. Made by
Pez
. Featured on April 15th, 2023.
Digital Brain | Notion
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is Digital Brain | Notion's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Vote chart
Comments
8
Vote chart
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#286