Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Kesava Kirupa Dinakaran
Hi there! Thank you Raz for hunting us! Co-founder and CEO of DigitalBrain here 👋 We built this product because we were frustrated copy-pasting links while we took notes and annotated from articles on the web. Please feel free to sign-up and we will email you with a link to the Chrome Extension: https://digital-brain.co/sign-up Please feel to ask us anything! Looking forward to hearing what you guys think!
UpvoteShare