Find verses by keyword or *by concept*. Digital Bible uses AI to classify and locate every single concept found in the Bible. Type 'vengeance' or ‘Noah’ and instantly see every related concept in the Bible (and instantly view the verses that contain them).
Paolo Tonelli
Hey PH, P from Digital Bible here. Digital Bible is an AI-Powered Bible. Digital Bible knows every concept found in the Bible - and where to find them. So you can search a term, such as "Moses" and see auto-suggestions of all the things the Bible has to say about it such as "commandment of Moses" or "law of Moses" or even "Moses commanded Eleazar"! Instantly discover the types of things the Bible discusses - and display all the Bible passages discussing these concepts. We have tens of thousands of concepts in here! A few pro tips: - when typing in the search boxes, be sure to wait a moment for the auto-suggested items to display for you before hitting return or clicking on an item - If you don't want to search by concept you can search for specific verses instead, just click on 'Search Verses' and you'll see auto-suggestions appear in response to your keystrokes - You can further filter searches by using the filter icon and selecting a 'Book' (such as Genesis, Matthew, etc.) I would love to receive feedback, and am happy to answer questions!
