Home
→
Product
→
Digest Club
Digest Club
The frontpage of teams knowledge
Digest Club is your hub for curated knowledge! - Collect your team's links by hand or with our Slack integration - Craft digest by handpicking your best links - Share your digest as newsletters or Twitter threads
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
Tech
by
Digest Club
About this launch
Digest Club
The Frontpage of Teams Knowledge
Digest Club by
Digest Club
was hunted by
Baptiste Adrien
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Baptiste Adrien
. Featured on July 11th, 2023.
Digest Club
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Digest Club's first launch.
