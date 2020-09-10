Diffchecker 2.0
Check the differences between two text files, images or PDFs
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
7 Reviews
Ahmad Sidiqi
MakerSoftware Developer and Entrepreneur
Hi guys! 🙋🏽♂️ My name is Ahmad Wali Sidiqi and I'm a software developer based in Vancouver, Canada. When I first launched Diffchecker in 2011, I wanted to create a simple online tool that would help people check the difference between two text files. This is why I was so surprised when Diffchecker got hunted on Product Hunt (without me even knowing!) and even made it to the #3 Product of the Day! Since then, my teammates and I have been working closely with our users trying to figure out what would make Diffchecker more useful to our community. To improve our tool, we added dozens of new features such as comparing images, PDF files and even folders (however, this feature is only available in our desktop version). Now that we considerably expanded Diffchecker's functionality, we decided to launch Diffchecker 2.0 on Product Hunt! With Diffchecker, you can now easily check the difference between: 🤖 Code 📔 Text files 🚀 PDF files 🌁 Images 💾 Folders ⛅️ Diffchecker also lets you create cloud-hosted diffs right from the command line and easily compare 2 files. We are always looking for more features to implement so we would love to hear your feedback or thoughts on how we can make Diffchecker better :) - Ahmad
Share
Upvote (4)
I'really love this app. Comparing stuff every day, helping me to develop and smooth my workflows.
Nice to see Diffchecker in Producthunt! Using your service for more years for comparing fare rules differences. Max satisfied! :)
Happy to see Diffchecker here. I'm using Diffchecker for 1 year. it is awesome for me
Its awesome