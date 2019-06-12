Reviews
Discussion
Maker
Vishnu Ks
Hey everyone, I am the creator of diff.blog. Let me tell you a bit why I built it. There are a lot of amazing developer blogs in the Internet. But very few of them gets visibility. Because of this visibility issue a lot of the developers blogs are shutting down or is moving to Medium in search of views. I don't think a walled garden like Medium is the solution to this problem. Developers should be able to own their blog without having to compromise on the views. Blogs are probably the last remaining bits of Internet, a network that was supposed to be decentralized and not owned by a few companies. diff.blog's mission is to bring the audience back to the blogs and make blogs popular again. The underlying engine of diff.blog is similar to an RSS reader. All most all the blogs have RSS feed. RSS feeds makes it really easy to keep updated with the posts of a blog. No blockchain. Nothing fancy. It's just a file. diff.blog is not a normal RSS reader either. If RSS readers were doing its job properly there would not have been a Medium.com diff.blog has a lot of features that are not present in a normal RSS reader that should give you better experience. Some of them are. * 📚 Blog recommendations - diff.blog can recommend you blogs to follow depending upon your interests. If you are interested in Rust for example diff.blog will suggest you awesome developers that blogs about Rust. When you sign up with your GitHub account diff.blog analyses your profile to get a sense of what kind of programming Languages you are interested in. Plus it also ask you to choose what kind of Topics you are interested in during signup. * 🎉 Auto follow - diff.blog automatically make you follow the blogs of developers and organizations you follow on GitHub. If you don't like some of them you can later unsubscribe them as well. This results in surfacing of interesting blog posts. * Normal RSS readers knows only about blogs you follow. This might lead you to miss out on a lot of amazing content. diff.blog has a top feed that contains the popular blog posts from all over diff.blog. * 👍 Likes and comments - You can like blog posts and comment on them. The likes and comments are visible to other users of diff.blog. * Diff.blog has a Pocket integration. You can send articles you like to your Pocket account. There is even an option to send blog posts to your Pocket account automatically when someone you follow publishes a blog post. More integrations coming soon. You can read more about diff.blog at https://diff.blog/f&q/. Together lets bring the power back to self hosted developer blogs!!
Congrats on launch, I really like the idea that it gets blog posts automatically. Are there any plans for non developer blogs?
