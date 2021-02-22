Did Elon Tweet About Bitcoin?

discussion
Jack Rocco Marchese
MakerFounder and CEO of Keylitic
Hey👋 Thanks for checking out our project! This lighthearted concept went from idea to launch in under 24 hours. You can access the bot at the link below. The goal was to use technology and humor to highlight the absurdity of how much power one man (Elon Musk) can have over the cryptocurrency market. https://twitter.com/elonbtctweets Story📕 How many times has this happened to you... You invest in cryptocurrency and you're watching your bags get fatter. Then, out of the blue, Elon Musk fires off a rogue tweet about Bitcoin and you strap in for dear life as you watch your investment either double or get wiped away instantly. Should one man have all of that power? Only God and the SEC can know for sure. My friends and I grew tired of clenching all clenchable parts of our body every time the eccentric space wizard decided use those Twitter fingers. Would his next tweet be the tweet that makes use lose grandma's pension? ENOUGH WAS ENOUGH! Using our background in tech, business and rapidly deploying projects we knew we had to take matters into our own hands. We built a Twitter bot that would let us know when Elon tweeted about Bitcoin so we could prepare for the impending chaos. How it works 🔨 The bot checks Elon's Twitter account automatically to monitor whenever he tweets. We analyze every tweet to see if it contains anything about Bitcoin. If one of his tweets are related to Bitcoin we tweet about it with a variety of humorous captions. Be sure to try and see them all! If a tweet is not about Bitcoin, we'll also tweet that too. We may have a few other fun surprises mixed in as well 🐶. How it's useful 💡 Jokes aside, this is a valuable bot to follow. Beyond Bitcoin, there are thousands of other cryptocurrencies called altcoins. A majority of these altcoins are correlated with Bitcoin. They ride the coattails during the good times and will tank with Bitcoin when it drops. As a result, keeping track of Bitcoin is useful even if you're not invested in it. For good or bad, the market usually has a violent reaction to whenever Elon tweets about Bitcoin. Being alerted to these tweets can help you react quickly and either buy the dip or panic sell. Whatever floats your boat. Sure, you can follow Elon yourself but where's the fun in that? How you can support us🤝 This project will run indefinitely and will always be free. If you want to support the makers you can follow our socials, check out our main businesses and buy our limited edition NFT. Jack Marchese 🐦: @marchesejack Main Business: https://www.keylitic.com/ (Finds trending products using keyword analytics) Rock Vitale 🐦: @easie Main business: https://www.soeasie.com/ (Centralized business services working in 25+ fields) Buy our NFT 🎟 The NFT is a 1of1 and is the Elon BTC coin you see as the default image. This artwork has been minted by us and is your chance to own a piece of meme history. Purchase or place a bid on Rarible at the link below. https://app.rarible.com/token/0x...
