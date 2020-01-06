Dictation by Blueshift, for Mac

Discussion
Matthew Waller
Hi everyone! I’m proud to announce the Mac version of Dictation by Blueshift. It does all of its speech recognition on device. This makes the recordings more private, and since it doesn’t depend on reoccurring costs through a cloud service, we can offer an unlimited number of minutes! I’ve seen transcription services that can cost $100 a year and still only offer a limited number of minutes. And, of course, since no automated transcription service gets it perfect, I wanted to add high quality editing tools. So all the text is synced with the audio time stamps so that you can select text to immediately hear the audio and tap the audio waveform to jump to the text. And as a Mac app should, you can open multiple windows, we have numerous keyboard shortcuts, and you can drag and drop audio and video with audio to be transcribed. Let me know what you think!
