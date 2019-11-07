Discussion
Matthew Waller
Maker
Pro
I'm really excited to launch Dictation by Blueshift. My first career was as a journalist, and transcription was always unwanted grunt work. No automated transcription is perfect though, so I made the editing features in the app, like syncing words to timestamps and keeping the timestamps synced as the editing goes. I'm also happy to report that the transcript happens offline. I'm using an iOS 13-only speech recognition framework from Apple that now allows the transcript to happen on device. You can try it on airplane mode! So there are these things together that make it unique as a transcription app, even aside from the offline mode: You can transcribe live, or import files and you can edit with timestamps. I've seen those features separately in different apps, but not altogether. The quality is on par with Siri. It works best when the microphone is about half an arm's length away, a natural phone holding position, for instance. It also works best when recording a person directly, instead of from a speaker. As for pricing, I'm aiming for it to be enough to support major features, improvements and upkeep each year. There is a lot of room to grow! And it's still at least a fifth the cost of other automated transcription competitors. (I say at least because the minutes are unlimited, so the more it's used, the more bang you get for your buck.) Let me know what you think!
