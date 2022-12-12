Products
Home
Product
Dibz
Ranked #11 for today
Dibz
Shopping's best kept secret
15% your first order
Free
Dibz works with 60+ premium apparel brands (often found in Nordstrom, Saks, etc.) to help find their excess and imperfect apparel a home at a fraction of the cost.
Launched in
Fashion
,
E-Commerce
,
Clothing
by
Dibz
About this launch
Dibz
Shoppings best kept secret
3
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Dibz by
Dibz
was hunted by
Autumn Schultz
in
Fashion
,
E-Commerce
,
Clothing
. Made by
Autumn Schultz
,
Zach Wagner
,
Sarah Pearson
and
Brock Jones
. Featured on December 14th, 2022.
Dibz
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is Dibz's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
3
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#116
Report