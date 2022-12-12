Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Dibz
Dibz
Ranked #11 for today

Dibz

Shopping's best kept secret

Free
Dibz works with 60+ premium apparel brands (often found in Nordstrom, Saks, etc.) to help find their excess and imperfect apparel a home at a fraction of the cost.
Launched in Fashion, E-Commerce, Clothing by
Dibz
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
Dibz
DibzShoppings best kept secret
3reviews
5
followers
Dibz by
Dibz
was hunted by
Autumn Schultz
in Fashion, E-Commerce, Clothing. Made by
Autumn Schultz
,
Zach Wagner
,
Sarah Pearson
and
Brock Jones
. Featured on December 14th, 2022.
Dibz
is rated 5/5 by 3 users. This is Dibz's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#116