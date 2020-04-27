Diarium for macOS

Discussion
Timo Partl
Maker
Hi hunters & makers, I am an indie app developer working on Diarium for nearly 4 years and was previously released for Windows, Android & iOS. Today I am excited to announce that Diarium now also is available on macOS! 🎉 The goal of Diarium is to bring journaling into the 21st century and to prove that writing a diary can be fun & easy. It helps you by reminding to write a daily entry and making the process as easy as possible. The app integrates with your social media accounts and, in the case of Twitter, can display your tweets for the corresponding day. Also, your iOS camera roll is automatically imported and displayed, making it easy for you to remember what you did on a specific day, in case you forgot. The app syncs with the mobile phone counterparts on iOS & Android and offers a one-time purchase (no subscription!) for advanced Pro features, like Word export of your journal.
