Jonathan Erlich
Hey all! Lambda School student here! Have been coding for 3 months. This is the first full app I've developed. It's a submission for the Blockstack 'Can't Be Evil' contest. Hope you like it! All feedback is very welcome!!
Inspiration Blockchain/Decentralization: Bitcoin clicked for me almost 2 years ago when my bank account was unilaterally seized by the local government of my city and they were able to take some money without the bank (or anyone for that matter) giving me any notice about it. When I saw that strange movement in my statement, almost 2 weeks afterwards, I called my bank to ask what it was all about. They told me I supposedly owed 2 traffic tickets to the administration so they just basically decided to go ahead and take that money from my account (talk about privacy violations). And they also told me to be grateful about it; the bank had other clients who had experienced same amount withdrawals from all bank accounts they owned, not just one, so they ended up paying multiple times. That, along with the endless money printing game that has become modern central banking, opened my eyes to the importance of privacy and sovereignty and the need for a different kind of money - one not controlled by governments or banks. Writing: Right now, I would love to be able to read what I was thinking about 5, 10 or 15 years ago. I'm sure that would give me some perspective about life. How fun and eye opening would it be to be able to read about the "huge" problems you had 15 years ago? Or how about reading your happiest experiences of a decade ago, and how you felt about them in that moment? Paper diaries have existed for a long time, but they have never been for me. I lose stuff on a daily basis. Digital diaries, on the other hand, are cool. However, there's the privacy issue. Who would be able to read what you write? How is the company offering the service managing your data? Facebook comes to mind here... Thus, diario. A new kind of diary built on Blockstack.
