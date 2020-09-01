discussion
Hey Product Hunt, I'm Baris, founder of DialogTab We launched 6 months ago and already have amazing customers from 10+ countries. 🎉 With their amazing feedback, we’ve decided to launch on PH and I’m not gonna lie, I’m so excited and nervous at the same time. 😃 So please let me explain; WhatsApp is getting a bigger part of our life and it is so easy to use for everyone. That’s why we create DialogTab, a conversational commerce platform for e-commerce companies to simplify the order taking process and increase sales on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger. With a builtin cart and other e-commerce integrations, our platform makes agents to easily take the order of customers during the conversation. When a user sends a message that contains a product link or product image, DialogTab can identify the products from the messages and provide the agents with the necessary details of the products. The identified product's detail will show with its variants and size options. Your experts can quickly check available options for each color and ask for confirmation without leaving the platform. Agents can add products to the user’s cart and complete a sale in our panel. With payment integrations, you can get payments on WhatsApp by sending a payment link to the cart. Here some of our amazing features for your agents: 🔥 Search products and share with customers on the platform 🔥 Identify products from the link and image 🔥 Manage the cart behalf of users 🔥 Get payment on WhatsApp via 3rd party payment integrations. 🔥 Sale analytics We are here to transform customers’ e-commerce experience by creating your WhatsApp Shop. We really want to hear your feedback to improve DialogTab. 🚀
Congrats Baris! 🎉🎉🎉 I know how hard you've worked on this product. Especially WhatsApp solution for e-commerce companies will be a game-changer. I know you can get "payment" with Iyzico & PayU integration but is that possible to get payment on Stripe? Are you going to integrate PayPal?
@burakbudak Thanks Burak. Very kind of you. Yes, you can easily get payment from your customers from Stripe and Mastercard. We are working on the PayPal integration to make it possible. I believe we will announce it soon. :) Best.
Great product, i think it will be very useful! Congratulations.
indeed a must have for the countries with WhatsApp popularity
@valeryfenskaya Thank you so much for your comment, You are right, We want to bring this product to countries where WhatsApp usage is common. Because these countries already using this method of taking product on WhatsApp. Our platform makes agents to easily take the order of the customer with integrations
Super useful. Conversational marketing will give e-commerce websites an edge
@gokhan_seckin Thank you so much for your comment :)
