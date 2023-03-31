Products
Dialogflow Templates

Dialogflow Templates

Pre-trained AI from Google to automate chat and voice bots

Free Options
Embed
Understand customer intent for sales, marketing, and customer support use-cases with a library of pre-trained Dialogflow agents. Use with Google's own conversational platform integrations, or any chatbot tool with a Dialogflow ES integration.
Launched in Artificial Intelligence, Bots
Dialogflow Templates
About this launch
