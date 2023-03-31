Products
Home
→
Product
→
Dialogflow Templates
Dialogflow Templates
Pre-trained AI from Google to automate chat and voice bots
Stats
Understand customer intent for sales, marketing, and customer support use-cases with a library of pre-trained Dialogflow agents. Use with Google's own conversational platform integrations, or any chatbot tool with a Dialogflow ES integration.
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
Dialogflow Templates
About this launch
Dialogflow Templates
Understand customer intent with NLP from Google
Dialogflow Templates by
Dialogflow Templates
was hunted by
Josh Barkin
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Josh Barkin
. Featured on April 3rd, 2023.
Dialogflow Templates
is not rated yet. This is Dialogflow Templates's first launch.
