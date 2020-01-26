Home
Dialogbar FAQ Bot
Dialogbar FAQ Bot
A no-setup FAQ bot for any website
CSM Tools
User Experience
The dialogbar FAQ-bot answers customer questions automatically. It uses the contents of your website, no setup neccessary!
Increase customer satisfaction, save customer service costs and get valuable business insights from your customer's questions.
