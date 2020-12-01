discussion
👋 Hi Product Hunt! I'm excited to share Dialog with you today. Like many of you have found, the shift to fully remote work has been good in a number of ways, but lacking in a few key areas. Most impactful for me, was the inability to walk up to someone's desk and have a conversation with them. Now, everything was a 30 minute slot on the calendar or a lengthy text exchange over messenger. Not only did this put a damper on how quickly I could solve problems or workshop an idea, but I really didn't feel as close to my team. After trying several solutions, I couldn't find the perfect goldilocks fit for my team. Something that worked for the "video-off" crowd as well as the power-users. Enter, Voice Chat... There were no simple, secure voice chat platforms designed for businesses available, my partner, Chris, and I set out to build one. A few months of development and testing later, and Dialog is ready for it's big debut! We've built Dialog to be as simple to use as possible, and recreate that feeling of walking up to someone's desk to start a conversation. You'll find that voice chat let's you: • Solve problems and answer questions faster • Have more spontaneous brainstorming sessions • Effortlessly keep in-the-loop with your team • Have more simple conversations and interactions like "Good morning!" The best part? It's super simple to set up. You can create a workplace and get to talking with your team in just a few minutes. And, for a limited time, we're offering a special plan for early-adopters called the "Founder's Plan." This gets you 50% the subscription price for life, as well as prioritized access to new features, the ability to influence product direction, and more. That's my piece! I'm happy to answer any questions you have here, or feel free to download the app and jump in our demo room!
