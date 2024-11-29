Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Dial8
Dial8
Private, on-device speech-to-text for every app
Visit
Upvote 11
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Dial8 instantly transforms speech into text. Speak in any language and let Dial8 transcribe and translate into English in real-time. Powered by on-device AI, it ensures privacy while integrating seamlessly into your apps to boost productivity.
Launched in
Productivity
Languages
Audio
by
Dial8
About this launch
Dial8
Private, on-device speech-to-text for every app
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
Dial8 by
Dial8
was hunted by
Liam Alizadeh
in
Productivity
,
Languages
,
Audio
. Made by
Liam Alizadeh
. Featured on December 3rd, 2024.
Dial8
is not rated yet. This is Dial8's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report