Diagramiq

Create slick diagrams and collaborate with your team

Diagramiq is the perfect tool to capture and connect your ideas into beautiful diagrams with unbeatable speed and ease. It offers a great collection of shape libraries with virtually unlimited styling options, and with real time collaboration and integrated chat your whole team can work together on any project.

Reviews

    Mihai CherejiFront-end Dev, ClassOwl
    Pros: 

    Simple to use, yet powerful

    Cons: 

    No mindmapping

    Have been using this ever since it got out of beta.

    Really intuitive and fast, just wish mindmapping was on the table.

    Overall, really recommend, especially when diagraming in a team.

    Mihai Chereji has used this product for one month.
Flavius MatisMaker@flaviusmatis · Product designer @DiagramiqApp
Hi Hunters! We are really excited to be launching on Product Hunt today. Nearly 2 years in the making, Diagramiq is finally ready to make the creation of diagrams easier for everyone. Give it a try and share your experience with us. We'd love to hear your feedback and questions. Cheers, Flavius
