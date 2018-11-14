Dhound is a threat detection software for your websites and apps, it presents you with a dashboard to monitor all possible and incoming threats and it works most systems including Rasberry PI
Veronica YudinaMaker@veronica_yudina · BDM for Dhound.io
Web application developers often bypass the topic of security, and it’s in vain. You should always be aware of any attempts to hack the application and take appropriate action. Let's actualize this topic! Tell in the comments what tools do you use for web security monitoring, and try Dhound!
