Blockchain gaming is an incredibly exciting, brand new space, and DGaming is a great resource for both newcomers and power users. DGaming is a portal into the universe of interoperable, open gaming economies—from older games like CryptoKitties to newer projects like MyCryptoHeroes. I've known the DGaming team for a while, and they're a sharp team with a collaborative mindset. I'm excited to support their Product Hunt launch!
Devin, thank you for the introduction!) Hi everyone! We’re excited to launch the DGaming platform [https://dgaming.com] on Product Hunt. The DGaming platform allows users to purchase assets, discover new blockchain games, and consume interesting media on the subject. Here is a rundown of the three main sections of our platform: Sales platform Our sales platform launched on Monday 26th September 2019 with a 12 day sales event named “The DGaming Festival”. The event is ongoing at the time of writing and is a celebration of everything blockchain gaming has to offer. It features a number of different products, and concludes with the Ethereum presale of Blocklords 2.0, a game that had previously won the TRON accelerator award. Users battle their way to the top of the leaderboard during the festival with 1000 points given for each ETH they spend. They’re then rewarded with free assets if they finish within the top 3 places in each giveaway stage. The sales platform is able to sell multiple ERC-721 tokens in one sale, either at a fixed price, or in a dutch auction. It is built using the OpenSea API. Games List The games list acts as a portal for players to discover, and enter, a variety of blockchain games based on the Ethereum and EOS platforms. Currently, we have over 100 games listed. Players can:- View game screenshots. - Discover statistics such as number of players, number of transactions, and total volume traded.- Explore related apps. - Leave reviews on their favourite games, with developers having the opportunity to interact with their community and leave comments. Media Since it launched in October 2018, our popular media site has grown to be one of, if not the, most popular media site in the blockchain gaming industry. Content produced by our media team has been featured by the likes of Yahoo Finance, VentureBeat, and Business Insider. You will find general news stories about blockchain gaming projects published on a daily basis, as well as exclusive interviews with founders of these projects, and opinion pieces which explore the direction in which the industry is headed. We hope you like what we have created so far, and we welcome any feedback that you may have on our product. Please feel free to reach out to us on our discord channel: https://discordapp.com/invite/uV...
