DexIndex is an open source tool that searches Ethereum decentralized exchanges to find the best token prices.
Rob "Crypto Bobby" PaoneMakerPro@crypto_bobby · Growth at Airswap
Hey PH! Pumped to be launching DexIndex with @grahamperich today. We both believe that the decentralized trading ecosystem built on Ethereum is phenomenal, but there isn't currently a great way to compare prices across DEX's in real-time. Sure, there are a few tools currently available, but those are proprietary tools built by for-profit companies. By building DexIndex as an open-source tool, we're seeking to encourage pricing transparency Ethereum ecosystem, while enabling anyone to build upon and fork the code to use as they'd like. Would love to answer any questions the community has! Thanks so much for the support and feedback!
