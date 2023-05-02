Products
Home
→
Product
→
Dexify
Dexify
Invest in or create a DeFi investment fund
Dexify is a decentralised finance (DeFi) application that enables users to manage and invest in on-chain vaults, which are designed to optimise returns on investment by allocating capital to various DeFi strategies DeFi Asset Management
Launched in
Web3
Blockchain
DeFi
by
Dexify
The makers of Dexify
About this launch
Dexify by
Dexify
was hunted by
Luke Trotman
in
Web3
,
Blockchain
,
DeFi
. Made by
Luke Trotman
. Featured on May 7th, 2023.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
