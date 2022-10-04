Products
Dewey
Dewey
A better way to access research data
Dewey is a better way to access academic research data! We handle all the data sourcing, licensing, and provisioning, so you can focus on doing great research.
Dewey unlocks private datasets for academic researchers, improving research pipelines.
Launched in
Education
,
Data & Analytics
,
Data Science
by
Dewey
About this launch
Dewey
A better way to access research data
Dewey by
Dewey
was hunted by
Evan Barry
in
Education
,
Data & Analytics
,
Data Science
. Made by
Evan Barry
. Featured on October 6th, 2022.
Dewey
is not rated yet. This is Dewey's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#135
