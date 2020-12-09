discussion
Raj P Shah
MakerStudent. Entrepreneur. Ambitious
My co-founder and I were both frustrated with the generic nature of today's social media almost as if all the social media platforms were slowly blending into one. We wanted to change this. And so we decided to create a more dedicated platform. We chose skincare as our niche due to our shared interest and the fact that a $200Bn industry had no dedicated community platform whatsoever. And so Dew was born. Dew, our very own skincare social media. After a few months of playing around with it we finally decided to share it with our beloved product hunt fam and gain some feedback from all our lovely hunters out there. We welcome any comments, questions or concerns that you might have! Just hit us up and we can chat about it!
