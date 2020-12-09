  1. Home
Dew

The skincare social media

Dew is a dedicated community for young skincare enthusiasts with a engaging interface, intriguing polls, and personalized matching! We know that its hard to find your skincare soulmate with misinformation on social media and we are here to change that!
My co-founder and I were both frustrated with the generic nature of today's social media almost as if all the social media platforms were slowly blending into one. We wanted to change this. And so we decided to create a more dedicated platform. We chose skincare as our niche due to our shared interest and the fact that a $200Bn industry had no dedicated community platform whatsoever. And so Dew was born. Dew, our very own skincare social media. After a few months of playing around with it we finally decided to share it with our beloved product hunt fam and gain some feedback from all our lovely hunters out there. We welcome any comments, questions or concerns that you might have! Just hit us up and we can chat about it!
This is a platform for the 50 million skincare enthusiasts out there. Feel free to reach out if you are interested in partnering!
