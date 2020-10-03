  1. Home
Stop pasting your data into online tools like JSON formatter, JWT debugger, URL decoder, etc... DevUtils helps you with your tiny daily tasks with just a single click. It works entirely offline and is open source!
Hi all! I want to share with you all today an app I've been building since the start of Covid-19: DevUtils.app DevUtils contains a set of utilities to help you with your everyday tiny tasks: formatting JSON, decoding a URL, debugging a JWT token, converting a UNIX timestamp, and many more. DevUtils integrates nicely with your macOS. It provides the smart detection feature so you can use it with just a single click! You can activate the app using a global hotkey, or click to the app icon in the status bar, or just Right-click > Inspect in DevUtils.app (my favorite way to use the app) and see the result immediately. Check out the demo video to see what I mean: https://devutils.app/demo/ DevUtils works entirely offline and is open-source. I'm selling the pre-built app to earn some revenue for my time. I really appreciate it if you choose to buy the app and support me. Otherwise, you can build the app for yourself if you have XCode. As a developer, I find this app works very well for me, especially the part where I don't need to paste my data to random websites online anymore! I hope it will work for you as well! Please give it a try, I would love to hear all the feedback/suggestions. Thank you very much!
