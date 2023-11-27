Products
Home
→
Product
→
Devtron
Devtron
Kubernetes Adoption at Warp Speed
Simplify K8s complexities with an all-in-one platform. Easy troubleshooting, building, deploying, observing, scaling apps—integrated SSO for fine-grained access management, CI/CD pipelines, DevSecOps. A unified solution for your K8s needs.
Launched in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
GitHub
by
Devtron
About this launch
Devtron
Kubernetes Adoption at Warp Speed
1
review
63
followers
Devtron by
Devtron
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Akanksha Bhasin
,
Prashant Ghildiyal
and
Abhinav Dubey
. Featured on November 29th, 2023.
Devtron
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Devtron's first launch.
Upvotes
54
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
