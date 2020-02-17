Discussion
Ian Kok
Snugly fits into my workflow. Personally hate command tabbing 40 times a second. Also dope landing page!
Hi PH-ers! 👋 Thanks for checking out my product! If you have any questions please don't hesitate to ask them! Today after working on it for almost six months I'm launching Devsync. 🥳 🙇♂️ Problem When designing website's I would always be messing with the style of elements trough the browser's devtools. This enabled me to quickly see what styles would look like, without constantly switching context. But... I kept having to copy these edits to my editor, and often losing them in the process. 🤔 Solution I wanted to create a way to preserve these edits and design in a more visual way so my design was based on what looks proper instead of the values I kept changing in my editor until it looked decent. ⚙️ Working This is what Devsync does. It allows you to design visually using a Sketch/Figma like editor that lives in your browser's devtools and it applies these changes in real-time through your editor by automatically editing your project's CSS. 👨💻 Demo I have partially ported Devsync to the browser (as well as is possible) so you can try out a demo right now (on desktop). Let me know what you think, after working on this for a long time I'm super excited to hear what people think! 🤑 Discount I'm running a 50% launch day discount today for all early adopters!
Hey @erwin_lengkeek! Thanks for the feedback! Not yet, for now only VS Code but more editors will be coming soon! If you want to receive an email when Devsync is compatible with more editors you can leave your email at the bottom of the page. We'll only sporadically email about things like this, no weekly/monthly BS update email, I don't like useless spam either 😁 Cheers!
This looks awesome! Looking forward to trying it out - I’ve always found the traditional dev tools experience very clunky
Looks great. I'm going to hold off for a bit before purchasing though as tutorials, FAQ aren't currently on the site. Plus, not being able to see past the typography demos makes it harder for me to drop money on right now, as I can't gage it's full potential
@simongabriel no worries and thanks for letting me know, the dead links have been fixed, it should have directed you to https://docs.devsync.co/. Thanks!