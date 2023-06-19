Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → DevPod

DevPod

Codespaces but open-source, client-only, and unopinionated

Free
Embed
DevPod is built on the devcontainer.json standard to create reproducible dev environments. It lets you spin up dev environments in any infra, kind of like a Terraform but for dev environments.
Launched in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Tech
 by
DevPod
WorkOS
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
About this launch
DevPodCodespaces but open-source, client-only, and unopinionated
0
reviews
21
followers
DevPod by
DevPod
was hunted by
Rahul Patwardhan
in Software Engineering, Developer Tools, Tech. Made by
Lukas Gentele
,
kramm
and
Pascal Breuninger
. Featured on June 20th, 2023.
DevPod
is not rated yet. This is DevPod's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-