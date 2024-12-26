Launches
devpilot
devpilot
Discover developers who excel with skills, not résumés
We streamline the application process by focusing on skills and test results, helping developers and companies connect more efficiently without outdated résumés.
Free
Hiring
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
About this launch
devpilot
Discover developers who excel with skills, not résumés
devpilot by
devpilot
was hunted by
Karsten Biedermann
in
Hiring
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Karsten Biedermann
. Featured on December 29th, 2024.
devpilot
is not rated yet. It first launched on July 25th, 2024.