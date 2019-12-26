Discussion
Jeiman Jeya
Maker
We want to solve a common problem, for both developers and organisations who are looking to hire the right candidates. For developers, we want to solve the problem of creating or maintaining traditional approach of filling up resumes which we believe does not reflect completely on the candidate skills and their capabilities. Hence, we believe in helping developers create minimal portfolio that largely speaks the candidates capabilities. On the other hand, in the recruiting space, that is traditional hiring process, which is very slow, overarching (universal process that is lengthy in process), creates friction in the entire process that would lead to unnecessary spending, consuming enormous amount of time where organisations, entrepreneurs, recruiters would be spending more time sifting through resumes than focusing on building the business. We believe with Devly, we aim to reduce the time spent on hiring candidates by focusing on important factors that matters the most to both developers and hirers. ----------------------------- Why Devly? ----------------------------- Developers: - Create a profile that matters the most (Based on core skill set, domain knowledge and expertise). - Control your profile however you want it to be (public, private or looking for freelance projects to work on while working) - Be approached by recruiters/managers/CEOs/CTOs for roles that perfectly match your profile. No more lengthy resume - Everything is automated, so no cold calls. You control your data, who you speak to and when. (Coming soon) Hirers: - Avoid the friction of traditional hiring or universal process (Lengthy recruiting process) - Spend less time matching candidates with your Job description over sifting through 100's of resume - Avoid traditional communication to coordinate with developers that might span for weeks to months. Connect directly with developers ----------------------------- Functionality: ----------------------------- For developers, they can: - Create a profile - Choose their skills from an extensive, growing list of programming languages, software and tools - Pick languages spoken - Describe your freelance availability (if you so choose) For hirers, they can: - Create a company profile - Use the search bar to search for developers based on skills - Contact the developer to proceed further ----------------------------- Upcoming features in Version 1.1: ----------------------------- For developers: - Ability to gauge skills ie. PHP: 7 years, NodeJs: 2 years, Java: 1 year - Boost your profile when you are seriously looking for a job - Chat directly with hirers - Import Github, LinkedIn Skills into Devly - And more… For hirers: - Add to Favourites: Hirers can soon add developers to their Favourites to keep track for their hiring process. - Dashboard: To manage conversations, companies interested, upload projects to portfolio, integrate Github, Gitlab, Stackoverflow profiles - Chat system - And more… Feel free to ask us any questions about the product and Stay tuned for more updates in the future.
